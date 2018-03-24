Substitute teacher arrested after sheriff's office called to ele - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Substitute teacher arrested after sheriff's office called to elementary

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Margaret Shively, 61, Newburgh (Via: Warrick County Sheriff's Dept.) Margaret Shively, 61, Newburgh (Via: Warrick County Sheriff's Dept.)
NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) -

An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.

Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells 14 News, Margaret Shively, 61-years-old, of Newburgh, was arrested for Battery on a child under the age of 14, a Level 5 Felony.

Shively is being held at the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The sheriff's office says no other information will be released at this time.

We will update the story when more information is made available.

