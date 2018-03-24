Substitute teacher accused of grabbing student, leaving red marks

An investigation is underway after a substitute teacher was arrested at Sharon Elementary on Friday.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Office tells 14 News, Margaret Shively, 61-years-old, of Newburgh, was arrested on a charge of battery on a child under the age of 14.

An affidavit says Shively is accused of grabbing a 4th-grade student, leaving red marks on the child's neck and arm.

Shively was being held at the Warrick County Jail on a $10,000 bond. She has since posted bond and is now out of jail.

UPDATE: Margaret Shively has posted her $10,000 bond. The former Sharon Elementary School sub teacher was arrested on Fri. for Battery on a child under the age of 14. According to Warrick Co. School officials - Shively has been permanently removed from the school corporation. pic.twitter.com/qAdOqolvev — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 26, 2018

According to the Warrick County Schools Supt., Shively had been permanently removed from the school corporation as a substitute teacher. We're told she was approved as a substitute teacher in August 2017.

The sheriff's office says no other information will be released at this time.

