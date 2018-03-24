Rangers go down in 2-A State final

After the first quarter, Forest Park trailed Oak Hill.

Oak Hill ended the opening quarter on a 5-0 scoring run to reclaim the lead from the Rangers.

Rangers trailed 12-8 going into the second quarter.

Forest Park clawed back and took the lead briefly before Oak Hill tied the score at 16. From there, Oak Hill went on a 7-0 run.

The Rangers managed to get to the free throw line before the half, but only made one of two attempts from the line. Struggles from the free throw line have haunted the Rangers as they were 6-13 from the line in the first half.

Oak Hill leads at half, 23-17.

Forest Park got within one point of Oak Hill, but the Golden Eagles responded again.

With only one quarter remaining, the Rangers trail Oak Hill, 34-39.

The final quarter belonged to Oak Hill. The Golden Eagles increased their lead throughout the quarter and won by 12.

