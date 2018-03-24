Rangers falls to Oak Hill in 2-A State final

Sunday afternoon, Forest Park was looking for the program's 3rd state title as they took on Oak Hill in the class 2-A championship.

Back in November, the Rangers' senior class, wrote it down as their goal to make it to the state finals, and they did.

In the end, the Rangers just did not have enough to overcome Oak Hill, as they lose the class 2-A state championship game, 56-44.

