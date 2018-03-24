Bulldogs, Rangers compete for state titles

Bosse and Forest Park try to etch their names in the state history books as they compete for IHSAA State Championships on Saturday.

Battling for the 2-A state title, the Forest Park Rangers (25-4) will go up against the Oak Hill Golden Eagles (25-5). This game will tip-off at 11:45 a.m. CT from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In the night session of games, the Bosse Bulldogs (25-4) will face the Culver Academies Eagles (22-6). This 3-A state final will tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 5 p.m. CT.

