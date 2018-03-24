Inmate's death prompts KSP investigation

Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of inmate after he was found unresponsive in the shower of his cell.

The press release from Hopkins County Jail says, Jordan Kirkwood was found around 7 p.m. Friday in the shower area of his jail cell. Medical staff at the jail tended to Kirkwood and requested an ambulance.

He was transported to the Baptist Health Madisonville where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m. by hospital staff.

No other information regarding Kirkwood's death was mentioned in the press release. KSP is investigating the situation.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.