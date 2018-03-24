Rain Saturday expected with thunderstorms possible

A change in pressure will bring higher winds, gusting 20 to 30 mph, during the overnight and into Saturday.

A good soaking on Saturday along with isolated non-severe thunderstorms. High temps only in the lower to mid-40s.

The majority of the Tri-State is waking up to temperatures in the low-40s or upper-30s.

Rainfall through Saturday is expected to be between 1 to 2 inches.

Sunday, clouds with some sun as high temps remain below normal in the upper-40s. Multiple rounds of rain arriving next week with flooding possible.

For the latest weather information, click the following link: 14 First Alert Weather Center.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.