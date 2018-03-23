Long time UE fans formally welcome Walter McCarty home

Purple Aces fans packed Meeks Family Fieldhouse on University of Evansville's campus Friday night to formally welcome home Walter McCarty.

"We're not here to create buzz," the new men's basketball head coach told the crowd. "We're here to kick a** and have some fun, let's go!"

The crowd greeted the Evansville native with a standing ovation. For a long time, fans say they've dreamed of seeing a jam packed Ford Center every week, and the chance for a "Purple Ace" to be a household name.



Long time fan Paul Werner, also known as 'Purple Paul,' says he has a lot to look forward to.

"I think you're going to see a different style now with Walter McCarty in it," said Werner. "Look at the fans in here, that'll tell ya something. The kids better have some racin' shoes on, I got a feeling they're going to do a lot of running," Werner laughed.

We met long time fan Janet Wempe, who says she taught McCarty English at Harrison High School back in the early 90s.

"He was always such a hard worker and such a great basketball player," said Wempe. "We all knew he had such great potential because he was 6'10"!"

Wempe was right. That potential led McCarty's basketball career from the starting lineup at Harrison, to Rupp Arena, to the NBA. Now, he's coming home.

