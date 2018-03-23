After-school program eliminated

A local school system will lose funding for it's after school program at the end of the year.

The Southwest Dubois County School System was not selected for the upcoming 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant, which means the school system will lose valuable funding that went towards school programs. One program that will be heavily affected by the loss of funding is the after-school program at Huntingburg Elementary.

This is the first time in eight years that Southwest Dubois County Schools will not receive funding from the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.

"My challenges and the corporation's challenge was how do we replace that without the grant money," said Southwest Dubois County Schools superintendent Tim LaGrange. "Can we financially do that and keep some type of service similar going?"

Schools officials began actively searching for an alternative funding method to keep the after-school program up and running. They decided on seeking out a community partner and found one in A Kid's Place.

"We're very fortunate to have a community partner like A Kid's Place that is here and very willing to step in and continue this successful program," said Sheral Stanton, the director of the current after-school program (the RIDGE program) at Huntingburg Elementary.

School officials say the new program should look very similar to the current after-school program. Officials from A Kid's Place are scheduled to meet with the current RIDGE team members after the Huntingburg's spring break to discuss details of the new program.

LaGrange said he hopes details can be hammered out and plan can be in place before the end of the school year.

