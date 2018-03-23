Hopkins Co jail builds unique bond with humane society

A new program at the Hopkins County jail is getting inmates out of their cells and humane society dogs out of their crates.

For now, this program is being offered to the men in their Substance Abuse Program, and jailer Mike Lewis told 14 News when he approached the inmates about it, 31 of them said they were interested.

“Working with animals lowers your blood pressure, lowers anxiety, and reduces stress. There’s a lot of medical benefits to it, working with animals, so this will be really good for everybody involved,” Lewis explained.

More than a dozen dogs were brought in to the detention center Friday from the neighboring humane society. This is part of a program called Caring K-9s.

More than 3/4ths of the men in the Substance Abuse program, including Roy Foster, say they wanted to learn basic dog training skills. Each inmate was allowed around 45 minutes of one-on-one time with the dogs.

The socialization also makes the dogs more adoptable.

“Being able to walk him, pet him, let him know somebody loves him and so far he’s ok," inmate Roy Foster said.

The humane society will continue to bring over the dogs once a week, but Lewis says he would like that number to increase, twice possibly even three times every week.

