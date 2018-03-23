Tri-State community joining in national "March For Our Lives"

The "March For Our Lives" event is happening around the nation on Saturday and several marches are planned in the Tri-State.

The event is aimed to raise awareness on gun violence and mass shootings in schools. The march was inspired by the students of Stoneman Douglass High school in Parkland Florida, the scene of a deadly mass shooting.

In Evansville, more than 1,000 people have shown interest in taking part.

Organizers say from 1:00 to 4:00 Saturday afternoon, students and other concerned citizens will march from First Presbyterian Church to Four Freedoms Monument. If the weather is bad, the event will stay inside the First Presbyterian Church.

Students have made posters and created videos showing why they would like to see change.

A march is also planned in Owensboro at Smothers Park and in Jasper on North Portersville Road.

If you want to participate but don't know where to go, you can text March to 64433 to find locations near you or visit the "March For Our Lives" website.

