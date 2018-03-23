Child abuse and neglect cases on the rise in Evansville

In the past week, we have see that Evansville Police arrested about a dozen people for child abuse and neglect. Three of those arrests happening in the last 24 hours, and many of them related to drugs or alcohol.

The people who pick up the pieces for these kids say they cannot ignore the obvious increase.

Ark Crisis Child Care Center offers kids stability in the most rocky times and a safe place when they need it most. Recently, they have noticed a stark increase in the number of children brought to them from the Department of Child Services.

Many of those kids are there because a parent or parents are in trouble for drugs.

"I would say that about 2-3 years ago we would see about 50% of our kids were involved in DCS in some way, whether currently or in the past, and now that number is closer to 80-85%, so there's definitely been a shift that we've seen here at Ark," says Ark Executive Director Angie Richards Cooley.

Cooley says she is not entirely sure what is causing these numbers to increase.

"It could be that more of the DCS workers are aware of the services we provide. More of the families are reaching out because they do need our services. And it could be that there are just more kids out there that need help and they're finding Ark in some way," says Cooley.

Every kid that walks through their doors is met with a smile and encouraged to love the little people they are.

"You know for a lot of these kids who go through some sort of trauma or get involved in DCS or go into foster care, we may see these kids through every stage of that. When they're originally with their family members and then perhaps taken away from family members and then eventually go back when their parents or family members get clean get sober are able to take care of them again. We may be that constant through all of those changes," says Cooley.

Ark is just one of several resources for parents and children in our community. They encourage parents saying change is possible and they want to help.

You can call the center at 812-423-9425 or stop in during their open hours: 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday-Friday.

