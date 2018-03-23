1-on-1: Aces new head coach Walter McCarty

It has been a very exciting day at the University of Evansville, everyone is smiling and anxious for the community to meet their new head coach.

We sat down with Walter McCarty earlier Friday and got to ask him all of our burning questions.

The Aces new head coach talked about how happy he is to be home, how hands on he's going to be with recruiting, how he hopes the fans and the community will rally behind him, but most importantly he talked about how his life playing and coaching basketball will help him be a better head coach to these Aces players.

"It's never gonna be perfect, but we can learn from our mistakes, we can own it and we can move on and better ourselves and keep improving," explained McCarty. "And I think all of the experiences that I've had will help, and the one thing that I want with our players to understand, if you make a mistake, move on and get to the next play, get to the next play if you can be the team that keeps moving forward and keep moving to the next play, we can be a really good team."

An announcement celebration is set for 5:30 p.m. from the Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

