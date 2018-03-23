Jasper adding 40 acres, neighborhoods with annex

Jasper is adding just about 40 acres to the city.

The people of the Rolling Hills neighborhood, just off SR-162, could be the newest members of Jasper.

Rolling Hills Residents petitioned the city to annex them in hopes of connecting to the Jasper sewer system. Many of the homes in the neighborhood have septic tanks, and quite a few are failing.

"We do not want to be annexed, but we wanted the sewer, so we didn't have a choice according to the Mayor," one resident explained. "For the city to give us sewer system we had to be annexed."

To some annexation might seem like the right decision. After all the Jasper City line zigs and zags through this neighborhood putting some houses in the city, while keeping others out.

"We weren't actively pursuing annexation, but this seems like a reasonable solution to help that area and then also bring them into the city," said Kevin Manely.

The final vote on annexation will come on May 23.

