Bosse Bulldogs head to Indy for state championship

The Bosse Bulldogs are off to Indianapolis and they hope to bring home a state title.

We were there Friday as their classmates gave the team a big send-off.

Students filled the halls at the high school and parents decorated with signs and balloons.

The fun didn't end once the team loaded onto their bus. Students from area elementary schools lined the streets to cheer them on.

More than 1,000 tickets were sold to fans who will travel to Indianapolis for the game.

60 lucky Bosse teens scored tickets in the student section near the floor of the arena.

Our 14 Sports team will have coverage of both Bosse and Forest Park.

