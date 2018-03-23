Muhlenberg Co. man accused of raping child

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Muhlenberg County man, who they believed raped a child.

Troopers say 30-year-old Charles "Eric" Lee of Graham was having an inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old.

Lee was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. He's charged with rape, sodomy, and prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor in sex offense.

Kentucky State Police say they continue to investigate.

