Muhlenberg Co. man accused of raping child

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Charles "Eric" Lee (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Jail) Charles "Eric" Lee (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Jail)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Muhlenberg County man, who they believed raped a child. 

Troopers say 30-year-old Charles "Eric" Lee of Graham was having an inappropriate relationship with an 11-year-old. 

Lee was booked into the Muhlenberg County Jail. He's charged with rape, sodomy, and prohibited use of electronic communication to procure a minor in sex offense. 

Kentucky State Police say they continue to investigate. 

