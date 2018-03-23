City Council set to vote on ordinance to stop their portion of ECHO funding

An ordinance has been drafted that would pull Evansville's funding to ECHO Housing Corp.

It says Evansville provides $80,000 - $130,000 to ECHO, which is about five percent of the money ECHO receives a year.

Council Council members say they will vote at their next meeting April 9.

The ordinance discusses the allegations against former ECHO Director Stephanie TenBarge.

Tax records show she used ECHO money to pay her property taxes.

If approved, the ordinance would stop Evansville's funding of ECHO, until they demonstrate new policies and procedures to "prevent fraud or embezzlement from occurring in the future."

It's not clear what that would mean for certain projects.

ECHO is the lead agency working with Evansville's Promise Zone initiative, which gives the city certain advantages in obtaining federal grant money.

They also own dozens of properties that provide housing to the homeless.

Evansville Police said Thursday they are moving forward with an investigation into the money allegations, even though ECHO said they didn't want one.

Here is a look at the full ordinance:

ORDINANCE F-2018-__ INTRODUCING: Elpers & Weaver

AN ORDINANCE REGARDING CITY OF EVANSVILLE

FUNDS ALLOCATED TO ECHO HOUSING CORP.

WHEREAS, ECHO Housing Corp. (“ECHO”) receives approximately $80,000 to $130,000 per year from the City of Evansville, which constitutes about five percent (5%) of ECHO’s $2.1 million received in 2016;

WHEREAS, ECHO is the lead agency working alongside the City on Evansville’s Promise Zone initiative, which gives the City certain advantages in obtaining federal grant money;

WHEREAS, ECHO also owns dozens of properties, including two apartment complexes that provide permanent supportive housing to formerly homeless families and veterans;

WHEREAS, ECHO is scheduled to build two more apartment complexes that will provide permanent supportive housing;

WHEREAS, ECHO’s recent executive director, Stephanie TenBarge, stepped down on March 14, 2018, following allegations that she used ECHO money to pay taxes on three of her properties in November 2017, May 2017, and November 2016;

WHEREAS, recent reports suggest Ms. TenBarge may have used ECHO funds for other personal matters beyond property taxes; and

WHEREAS, the Evansville Common Council deems it necessary and proper to enact rules requiring that all City funds allocated to ECHO be withheld for further payment until ECHO provides the City with certain assurances.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Evansville, Indiana as follows:

Section 1 . Appropriation Direction . All City of Evansville funds previously allocated to ECHO Housing Corp. (“ECHO”) shall be withheld for further payment or allocation until ECHO provides the City with (1) an independent, third-party audit of ECHO’s finances covering the past three years, and (2) evidence satisfactory to the Common Council of Evansville demonstrating new ECHO policies and procedures in place to address and prevent fraud or embezzlement from occurring in the future.

Section 2 . Effective Date . This ordinance shall be in full force and effect on the day of its final passage and adoption.

PASSED BY the Common Council of the City of Evansville, Indiana, on the ___ day of _________________, 2018, and on said day signed by the President of the Common Council and attested by the City Clerk.

