LIVE AT 5:30: Aces to introduce McCarty as head coach

The Aces search is over and now it's time for celebration.

An announcement celebration to introduce Aces men's basketball head coach Walter McCarty will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Doors will open for the event, which is free to the public, at 4:30 p.m.

[Mobile Users: Click here to watch the announcement live]

Watch 14 News on Friday following the introduction of head coach McCarty for a one-on-one interview.

Coverage at 4, 5, 6 & 10:00 tonight. Make sure to tune in and hear what the new Aces Head Coach had to share! https://t.co/p1DSxPKILR — Bethany Miller (@bmiller14news) March 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.