LIVE AT 5:30: Aces to introduce McCarty as head coach - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

LIVE AT 5:30: Aces to introduce McCarty as head coach

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Aces search is over and now it's time for celebration.

An announcement celebration to introduce Aces men's basketball head coach Walter McCarty will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

Doors will open for the event, which is free to the public, at 4:30 p.m.

[Mobile Users: Click here to watch the announcement live]

Watch 14 News on Friday following the introduction of head coach McCarty for a one-on-one interview.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly