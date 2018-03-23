Webster Co. Schools dismissing early due to power outage

Webster County Schools will dismiss early Friday due to a power outage.

According to the school board's Facebook page, schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. due to the outage.

The outage is affecting the areas of Clay, Providence, Wheatcroft and Blackford. School officials say power is not expected to be restored until around 4 or 5 p.m.

No word yet on what caused the outage.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.