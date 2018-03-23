Webster Co. Schools dismissed early due to power outage

Webster County Schools dismissed early Friday due to a power outage.

Students were let out at 2:00 p.m.

The outage affected the areas of Clay, Providence, Wheatcroft and Blackford.

Officials with Kentucky Utilities say the outage was caused by a piece of damaged equipment.

As of around 4:20 p.m. Friday, all but around 30 customers had their power restored.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.