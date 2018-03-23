EPD: Small children lived in home with no water since December

Two people are facing neglect charges after police say two small children were found living in a home with no water and animal feces all over the floor.

In late February, police were called to check out the conditions of the home in the 1700 block of S. Elliot Street.

They say Fredrick Ridley and Asia Sears lived there with their two children who are four and two.

Authorities say there had not been running water since December. They say Ridley told them there was one or more broken pipes that he had not fixed.

Officials say the floor of the house felt like it was going to fall through, and there was dog feces all over the floor within reach of the children.

They say the children were naked and used the bathroom into a bucket.

Ridley was arrested on Wednesday. Sears was booked Thursday. Both have been released.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.