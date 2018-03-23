EPD: Small children lived in home with no water since December

According to the school board's Facebook page, the outage is affecting the areas of Clay, Providence and Wheatcroft.More >>
Two people are facing neglect charges after police say two small children were found living in a home with no water and animal feces all over the floor.More >>
An Evansville mom is facing a child neglect charge while her three-week-old baby in the ICU on an assisted breathing machine.More >>
Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County. Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC.More >>
Drew Cooper will serve as the 23rd Head Men's Basketball Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College as announced by Director of Athletic Rob Mallory on Friday morningMore >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Tom Benson will be taken to his final resting place via second line. His family plans to have him entombed in Metairie Cemetery.More >>
Mount Pleasant emergency crews are currently on scene of a three-vehicle wreck involving multiple 18-wheelers and a passenger car.More >>
