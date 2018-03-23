Affidavit: Evansville baby found not breathing, tested positive for meth

An Evansville mom is facing a child neglect charge while her three-week-old baby is in the ICU on an assisted breathing machine.

Police say 19-year-old Alizay Hunt called 911 Thursday because her baby was not breathing.

Officers say Hunt told them she went out with the baby and a friend until 1:00 a.m., then fed the baby and put him to sleep at 4:00 a.m.

She says she stayed up until 7:00 a.m., then woke up at noon to find the baby face down on the bed. She did not know how long he had not been breathing.

At the hospital, police say a drug screening showed meth in Hunt's system and the baby's system.

During a search of her home, police say they found drug paraphernalia behind the baby's stack of diapers.

Police say Hunt told them she had relapsed and smoked meth every day from March 16 to March 21. She says she did not sleep at all the entire time.

Police say Hunt admitted the baby had been in her care, and she was around other people who were also smoking meth.

She's in jail without bond.

The prognosis for the baby is not known.

