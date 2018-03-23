Meth, thousands in cash found during Tell City traffic stop

Drugs and several thousand dollars in cash were found during a traffic stop. (Tell City Police Dept.)

Drugs and several thousand dollars in cash were found during a traffic stop in Tell City.

Police say officers stopped a car on 12th St. Thursday night for a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, the officers developed enough suspicion to get a search warrant for the car. We're told they found nearly two pounds of crystal meth and over $10,000 in cash.

The two people in the car, 56-year-old Edward Gibbs, of Grandview, IN and 55-year-old Jennifer Wilhite-Gibbs, of Wichita, KS, were arrested and taken to the Perry Co. Jail on several drug-related charges.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.