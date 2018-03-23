Driver missing after Evansville crash

Evansville police are looking for the driver of a car that flipped near the Lloyd Expressway. (WFIE)

Evansville police are looking for the driver of a car that flipped near the Lloyd Expressway.

Officers say the car was heading east on the Lloyd and exited to northbound Highway 41 just before 3 Friday morning. The windshield of the car was busted and officers say they believe it flipped over.

Crews blocked the ramp while they were clearing the scene, but it's back open now.

Police did not find the driver when they got on scene and they are now looking for that person to find out what happened.

If you have any info about the crash, call EPD.

