Driver missing after Evansville crash

Evansville police are looking for the driver of a car that flipped near the Lloyd Expressway.More >>
After 3 long meetings the past few weeks, the people of McLean County finally got part of the answer as to what is going on with superintendent Terry Hayes. "Mr. Hayes will resign his duties as superintendent effective March 12th,"More >>
One person was killed in a crash in Ohio County.More >>
It happened in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.More >>
Gibson County's manufacturing industry just got bigger. We're learning Toyota supplier Vuteq plans to bring 400 more jobs to the area by 2022.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
