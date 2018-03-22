McLean Co. School Board meets for first time since accepting Hayes' resignation

After 3 long meetings the past few weeks, the people of McLean County finally got part of the answer as to what is going on with superintendent Terry Hayes. "Mr. Hayes will resign his duties as superintendent effective March 12th,"More >>
One person was killed in a crash in Ohio County.
It happened in the 1600 block of West Missouri Street.
Gibson County's manufacturing industry just got bigger. We're learning Toyota supplier Vuteq plans to bring 400 more jobs to the area by 2022.
Planning continues on an improvement project at Madisonville Regional Airport.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
First responders found one user crawling in the grass, unresponsive and struggling to breathe, after medics said he overdosed on KD.
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.
A northern Kentucky mother and her 9-year-old son were fatally shot inside their apartment early Wednesday, and now the search is on for their killer or killers.
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.
Covington police arrested two parents on charges of child abuse Wednesday.
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.
