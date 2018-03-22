McLean Co. School Board meets for first time since accepting Hayes' resignation

The McLean County, Kentucky School Board has accepted superintendent Terry Hayes resignation again.

Last week, Hayes attorney disputed the first resignation. Thursday night, the two sides reached a settlement.

The McLean County school board has finally provided some clarification to the community. Terry Hayes has now officially resigned as superintendent.

After three long meetings the past few weeks, the people of McLean County finally got part of the answer as to what is going on with superintendent Terry Hayes.

"Mr. Hayes will resign his duties as superintendent effective March 12th," the school attorney said during the meeting.

But first, the board had to withdraw their confusing action from the last meeting.

"Rescind March 12 motion to accept the resignation of Terry Hayes," Bill Lovell, the Chairman of the Board, said in the meeting.

The board says that now Hayes has submitted an acceptable letter of resignation. And the board and Hayes reached a settlement.

This means he's still officially a school employee until October 31. In that time, he will continue to be paid his current salary and receive his benefits.

Not as many people came to the meeting Thursday night, and they were much more calm with the outcome.

Some told us afterward they were just happy to finally have some sort of resolution to the situation.

In the meantime, Shannon Lindsey is the acting superintendent and the board is now in a hurry to find a permanent replacement.

"We need to have a superintendent come the first of June," Lovell said.

But there is still not an explanation of why Hayes has resigned and the nature of the allegations against him.

Kentucky State Police is still investigating.

