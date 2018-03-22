Sheriff: High speed, alcohol contributing factors to deadly Ohio Co. crash

One person was killed in an Ohio County crash.

It happened in the 10000 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said a Jeep was driving northbound on a turn when it left the road and hit a utility pole.

The Jeep broke the pole and overturned several times, ejecting the driver.

We're told the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, high speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

Officials tell us the driver's name is being withheld until the family is notified.

