Name of person killed in Ohio Co. crash released

The name of the person killed in a crash in Ohio County last week has been released.

The crash happened Thursday in the 10000 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office said a Jeep was driving northbound on a turn when it left the road and hit a utility pole. The Jeep broke the pole and overturned several times, ejecting the driver.

We're told the driver, identified as 43-year-old Richard D. Sampson of Beaver Dam, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff's office, high speed and alcohol were contributing factors to the crash.

