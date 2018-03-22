Planning continues on Madisonville airport project

Planning continues on an improvement project at Madisonville Regional Airport.

The final layout plan is not approved yet, but after this meeting, they are a step closer.

Board members gathered at the Madisonville Regional Airport.

The board gave approval for engineers to make necessary changes that both the FAA and state recommended.

We're learning an environmental study will also have to be completed.

It could take the engineers a few more months before the renderings are revised

