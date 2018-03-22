Vuteq to invest $27 million in new facility, to bring 400 jobs

Gibson County's manufacturing industry just got bigger. We're learning Toyota supplier Vuteq plans to bring 400 more jobs to the area by 2022.

We're told company officials met with Gibson County commissioners on Tuesday breaking the news to them.

Vuteq plans to build a new $27 million facility near County Road 550 off Highway 41 in Princeton.

It will be the hub support center for the company's seven U.S. plants.

"Vuteq has been a great corporate citizen for Gibson County," said Paul Waters, President of the county's Economic Development Corporation. "They have been very successful here. They like the workforce, and they decided this is where they wanted to have their new support center and manufacturing plant."

County officials tell us in order to get started building, the company needs some utility and road improvements. County Commissioners agreed to the idea of launching a new TIF district to support those costs. The TIF will still need to get approved by both the county's Redevelopment Commission and the county council.

"This is going to bring a lot more people to our county," said Waters. "We're trying to find housing for everybody. We're desperate for more housing. We're excited about the new possibilities."

Gibson County's Redevelopment Commission is set to vote on the new TIF district April 2. If passed, the final vote will then need to go through the council.

