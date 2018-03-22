Dozens attend States of City and County in Hopkins Co.

School and public safety, plus workforce and economic development were all hot topics at Thursday's State of the city and county in Madisonville.

Dozens of people listened as Hopkins County leaders created a conversation centered on their commitment to keeping the county moving forward, especially when it comes to jobs.

"You've got to work hard to make these things happen," Earlington Mayor, Arthur Johnson, said.

Take Madisonville, just last January, the unemployment rate was 4.1%. But, Berry Global recently announced bringing in 79 new jobs.

"Including these recent expansions, we will have seen over 800 new jobs created and $200 million dollars of industrial investment in Madisonville in the last 7 years," Madisonville Mayor, David Jackson, calculated.

Public safety was another big talker.

Madisonville has already put an EMT on every city fire truck, leading the way to saving lives.

Now Mayor Jackson says he's working to get a resource officer in every city school, every day.

"This is a big commitment but our children's lives are priceless," Mayor Jackson added.

In the county, each deputy will soon have a body camera. But, those aren't the only surveillance upgrades.

New body scanners check jail inmates who work in outside programs, so they don't bring outlawed items back inside.

"Some have already tested to see if it worked," Hopkins County Judge Executive Donnie Carroll joked.

