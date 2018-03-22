Thunderbolts close in on playoff berth

With three out of four points gained out of last weekend’s action, the Thunderbolts now only need 8 points (should Mississippi, Roanoke, and Birmingham win their remaining games) to clinch their first ever playoff berth, giving the Thunderbolts a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason this weekend.

Week In Review:

The Bolts hosted Birmingham on Friday night, and behind two first period power play goals by Nick Lazorko, and a third period power play tally by Dave Williams, the Thunderbolts would earn a point by going to overtime, although falling to the Bulls 4-3. On Saturday night, league history would be made, as Hunter Stewart scored three goals in his professional debut, leading the way to a 5-3 win over Mississippi. Williams would score again along with John Scorcia and Ian Sylves made 41 saves on 44 shots for his first pro victory in his first pro game in net.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Both games will begin at 7:15 p.m. CST. On Sunday, the Thunderbolts go on the road for the last regular season meeting with the Peoria Rivermen. Face-off at Carver Arena will be at 3:05 p.m. CST. You can catch Sunday’s action online on SPHL Live and on the Thunderbolts Radio Network, on MixLr and through the official Evansville Thunderbolts app.

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers: Record: 30-12-6, 66 Points, 2nd Place Evansville 17-18 Record vs. Pensacola: 1-2-0 Leading Goal Scorer: Jessyko Bernard (26 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Garrett Milan (54 Points) Primary Goaltender: Brian Billett (8-3-3, 2.53 GAA, .904 Save %)



Last weekend, the Ice Flyers would split their two games at home against Peoria. On Friday, Pensacola got goals from TJ Sarcona, Josh Cousineau, Kyle Haines, Troy Vance, and Bernard, en route to a 5-2 victory. On Saturday, the Ice Flyers would fall 2-1 to the same Rivermen in a shootout, the lone goal coming from Charlie Adams. On Tuesday, the Ice Flyers made up a game against the Birmingham Bulls, winning 4-3 with goals from Bernard and Haines, and two goals from Ken Neil.

Peoria Rivermen: Record: 33-12-4, 70 Points, 1st Place Evansville 17-18 Record vs Peoria: 3-6-3 Leading Goal Scorer: Alec Hagaman (22 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Alec Hagaman (53 Points) Primary Goaltender: Tyler Parks (10-3-1, 2.64 GAA, .918 Save %)



In their 5-2 loss in Pensacola on Friday, Cody Dion and Connor Gorman scored the two goals, both in the third period and on the power play. On Saturday, Peoria would start backup goalie Mason Pulde, and he would stop 39 out of 40 shots as the Rivermen would take Saturday’s game by a 2-1 score in a shootout. Gorman scored in regulation, while Joseph Widmar scored twice in the shootout. The Rivermen host the Macon Mayhem on Friday and Saturday nights ahead of their meeting with Evansville on Sunday.

Transactions:

3/15: Hunter Stewart signed to amateur tryout

Courtesy: Evansville Thunderbolts