Evansville Albion receives honor, donation thanks to music legends

It was a big honor and donation for an Evansville non-profit thanks to a couple of music legends.

Wednesday night, Albion Fellows Bacon Center was chosen by "Rock to the Rescue" to support at the Styx and REO Speedwagon concert at the Ford Center.

A guitar autographed by both bands and Eagles' guitarist Don Felder was auctioned off at the concert.

Albion volunteers sold raffle tickets and CDs for a chance to win the guitar.

They raised $6,000 and Albion got a portion of the money.

"The energy was palpable, it was the music of my childhood," said Executive Director Kristie Byrns. "I enjoyed that, just to be able to bring awareness of who we are. We so appreciate the fact that chose to support us."

Albion sold out of raffle tickets and CDs.

The organization provides services to domestic abuse victims in 11 counties in southern Indiana.

