Opening weekend set for International Bluegrass Museum

The International Bluegrass Music Museum has been a staple in Owensboro for decades. Now, they're close to rocking a brand new home.

The museum is finally starting to come together, and construction is getting close to being done. They have announced their opening weekend to be the third week in October.

Chris Joslin, the Executive Director of the museum, told us the three-day event will include tours, an outdoor free concert, and a headline concert soon to be announced.

"Owensboro really plays such a prominent role in the story of bluegrass because bluegrass music is essentially Kentucky's gift to the world," Joslin explained. "So we get to give the culture that music and the people that music and this genre, this American art form, a place here in Owensboro. And this building will enable us to do that with the new capabilities here."

Joslin said the most exciting part of the new museum is the ability to host shows in the theatre inside as well as at the outdoor stage.

"We expect this to be not just a regional event, but a national and international event," Joslin continued. "So it's a great opportunity for Owensboro to play host to people from around the globe, and I can't think of a better way to kick that off than a series of events."

Joslin told us he's very excited for this opening weekend with a lot of those fun events.

