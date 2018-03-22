Suspects in Buckskin murder make first court appearance

The two people arrested after a murder in Buckskin were in court Thursday morning in Gibson County.

Jacob Wilson is charged with murder. A not guilty plea was entered and the court set no bond.

Ashley Robling is facing a probation violation charge from a drug possession and theft case that happened back in September.

She was also ordered held without bond. Prosecutors say they could add charges from the Buckskin case.

Both Wilson and Robling are due back in court April 11.

The two were brought back to Gibson County Wednesday. They had been in the Union County, Illinois, Jail since their arrest there on Saturday.

Court documents say Sam Bethe was found shot in his burning Buckskin mobile home Friday.

Witnesses say Wilson and Robling were seen at the home shortly before the fire.

Documents say Wilson and Robling have given different accounts to authorities on what happened.

