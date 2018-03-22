Vanderburgh Co. weekly food inspection reports

Here are the latest food inspection reports.

Break Time Bar & Grill, 1323 S Barker Ave. Critical violation: Lacking date markings in kitchen reach in cooler. Non-critical violations: Soiled microwave. Single use single service items stored improperly. Water accumulation in the beer reach in cooler. In need of repair.

Kmart Inc, 2345 Covert Ave. Critical violations: Hand washing sink being used for purpose other than hand washing. Employee not washing when required. Items not being stored 6 inches off the floor. Non-critical violations: Walk in cooler in need of cleaning (door handles, fans, walls, floors). Chemical test kit not provided to test sanitizer concentration.

Thai Papaya Cuisine, 1434 Tutor Ln. Critical violation: Improper storage of raw chicken product.

KC’s Corner Pocket, 1819 N Fulton Ave. Critical violations: Food contact surfaces of equipment do not meet materials and/or construction requirements. Dish washing machine lacking sanitizing solution. Non-critical violations: Hand sink in bar area lacking hand soap. Hand sink in bar area lacking paper towels. Hand sink in kitchen area lacking paper towels Lacking sanitizing testing strips.

Little Italy, 4430 First Ave. Critical violation: Hand sink inaccessible. Non-critical violations: Surfaces of equipment in need of cleaning.Gasket on walk in need of repair/replaced.

Sportsman Billards & Pub, 2315 W Franklin St. Critical violations: Hand sink used for other things. Lacking date markings in container in reach in cooler. Non-critical violation: Improper thawing of raw meats.

Laquinta Inn & Suites, 8015 Division St. Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not up to date.

Chilly Willy´s Pub, 3039 Claremont Ave. Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled/toxic. Ready to eat items in reach in cooler lacking date markings. Non-critical violation: Hand sink by the bar lacking hand soap.

Mann's, 420 N Garvin St. Non-critical violation:

Canton Inn, 947 North Park D. Critical violation: Food not properly stored in walk-in. Non-critical violation: Ceiling tiles in need of cleaning.

Cambridge Golf Course, 1034 Beacon Hill Dr. Critical violation: Slicer soiled.

IHOP 5404, 601 N Burkhardt Rd. Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer concentration for wipe cloths too weak Vegetable slicer soiled. Non-critical violations: Lacking light shielding in kitchen area. Tile and coving missing or broken various areas throughout. Facility in need of cleaning underneath and behind equipment.

Gerst Bavarian Haus, 2100 W Franklin St. Critical violations: Spray bottles not labeled/toxic. Sanitizing solution for wipe cloth to weak.

Quality Inn, 5006 Morgan Ave. Critical violation: Grease trap maintenance log not up to date.

Dilegge´s Restaurant, 607 N Main St. Non-critical violations: Ice guard on ice machine needs cleaning. Scoops needed for salad prep table.

Dairy Queen, 1159 E Virginia St Critical violation: Ready to eat foods lacking dates.

Buehlers IGA #456, 12500 N Highway 41. Critical violation: Baby formula out of date. Non-critical violation: Deli grab & go items lacking complete labeling.

No violations:

Milk & Sugar Scoop Shoppe.

Franklin Street Pizza Factory.

Culinary Innovations by April Boeke, LLC.

Ruler Food Store #235.

North Jr High School 7-8.

The Wine Vault.

Cold Stone Creamery #2123.

Panera Bread Bakery-Cafe #1020.

Walmart #1341.

Solarbron Pointe.

River Bend Association, Inc..

North High School.

Central High School.

Baymont Inn & Suites.

OneMain/Eurest Dining Service.

Wing Stop.

Market WagonnLLC.