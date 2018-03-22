EPD holding news conference on ECHO Housing situation

Evansville Police held a news conference Thursday afternoon about the ECHO Housing situation.

As we've reported, records show the former director, Stephanie TenBarge, used ECHO money to pay personal property taxes.

She abruptly left her position with ECHO earlier this month.

Police say they have requested to investigate, but ECHO told them no. They say they plan to move forward with an investigation anyway.

Police say an EPD officer on the ECHO board resigned his position because he was not comfortable with how the situation was being handled.

