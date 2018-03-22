Man accused in Richland Co. girl's death sentenced - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Man accused in Richland Co. girl's death sentenced

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Glenn Ramey (WFIE) Glenn Ramey (WFIE)
Sabrina L. Stauffenberg, August 19, 2008 - November 23, 2016 Sabrina L. Stauffenberg, August 19, 2008 - November 23, 2016
OLNEY, IL (WFIE) -

The man accused in the sexual assault and death of eight-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg has received the maximum sentence.

Glen Ramey was sentenced Thursday in Richland County, Illinois, to 60 years in prison. 

He was first arrested in Nov. 2016 and charged with murder and predatory sexual assault. 

He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge in Jan. 2018. 

The agreement meant the murder charge was dismissed.

