Man accused in Richland Co. girl's death sentenced

The man accused in the sexual assault and death of eight-year-old Sabrina Stauffenberg has received the maximum sentence.

Glen Ramey was sentenced Thursday in Richland County, Illinois, to 60 years in prison.

Previous: Change of venue approved for fitness trial of Illinois man accused of killing young girl

Previous: Jury finds Olney murder suspect fit to stand trial

Previous: Illinois murder suspect to undergo mental health examination

He was first arrested in Nov. 2016 and charged with murder and predatory sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to the sexual assault charge in Jan. 2018.

The agreement meant the murder charge was dismissed.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.