IL 2018 Primary results - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

IL 2018 Primary results

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
ILLINOIS (WFIE) -

Illinois Governor-Republican
>    Bruce Rauner (R / Inc.)    361,301    51%
     Jeanne Ives (R)    341,836    49%

Illinois Governor-Democrat
>    JB Pritzer (D)    573,679    45%
     Daniel Biss (D)    337,342    27%
     Chris Kennedy (D)    308,731    24%
     Tio Hardiman (D)    20,479    2%
     Bob Daiber (D)    14,814    1%
     Robert Marshall (D)    14,193    1%

Illinois Attorney General-Republican
>    Erika Harold (R)    378,720    59%
     Gary Grasso (R)    261,520    41%

Illinois Attorney General-Democrat
>    Kwame Raoul (D)    374,679    30%
     Pat Quinn (D)    340,203    27%
     Sharon Fairley (D)    156,078    13%
     Nancy Rotering (D)    115,980    9%
     Scott Drury (D)    98,249    8%
     Jesse Ruiz (D)    67,706    5%
     Renato Mariotti (D)    49,894    4%
     Aaron Goldstein (D)    37,988    3%

Illinois 15th Congressional District-Democrat
>    Kevin Gaither (D)    17,185    62%
     Carl Spoerer (D)    10,508    38%

Illinois House of Representatives District 109-Republican
>    Darren Bailey (R)    9,718    57%
     David Reis (R / Inc.)    7,399    43%

Edwards IL - Village of Salem public liquor question
>    no    140    62%
     yes    85    38%

Edwards IL - County Sheriff - Republican
>    Darby Boewe (R)    1,079    66%
     Deborah Judge (R)    546    34%

Edwards IL - County Commissioner - Republican
>    Matthew St. Ledger (R)    1,054    68%
     Dennis Splittorff (R)    496    32%

Wabash IL - County Sheriff - Republican
>    J. Derek Morgan (R)    1,382    82%
     Jimmy McVaigh (R)    307    18%

Wayne IL - County Sheriff - Republican
>    Mike Everett (R)    1,902    55%
     Marty Keoughan (R)    1,537    45%

Wayne IL - County Board District 6 - Republican
>    H. Bruce Reeves (R)    297    82%
     Slim Tanner (R)    63    18%

White IL - County Treasurer - Democrat
>    Sandra Choate (D)    575    63%
     Amy Kauffman (D)    344    37%

White IL - County Board District 1 - Republican
>    Jakie Carter (R)    196    50%
     David Dosher (R)    195    50%

White IL - Village of Enfield public liquor question
>    no    91    71%
     yes    37    29%

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly