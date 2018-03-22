3 arrested on warrants at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after authorities went to serve a warrant at a home in Evansville.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities went to the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue Wednesday afternoon to arrest 22-year-old Jaci McQueen on a petition to revoke probation warrant.

She was arrested at the home without incident, but state police say she had pills in a plastic bag in her pocket, that were later identified as controlled substances, and a syringe in her purse.

State police say four other people were in the home at the time, including two children.

The adults were identified as 28-year-old Kandice Rhodes and 28-year-old Darian Watt. Rhodes’ two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were also present.

Troopers say Rhodes had a small bag of marijuana in her purse. ISP says there was also warrant out on Rhodes for failure to appear for possessing marijuana.

We're told Watt was found in a bedroom with marijuana, several pills and a digital scale. State police say Watt was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for a failure to appear warrant.

McQueen, Rhodes and Watt were all arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Rhodes’ two children were released to a family member.

