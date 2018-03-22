3 arrested on warrants at Evansville home - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

3 arrested on warrants at Evansville home

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Darian A. Watt, 28. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Darian A. Watt, 28. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Jaci R. McQueen, 22. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Jaci R. McQueen, 22. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
Kandice D. Rhodes, 28. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Kandice D. Rhodes, 28. (Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Three people are facing charges after authorities went to serve a warrant at a home in Evansville.

According to Indiana State Police, authorities went to the 600 block of Sweetser Avenue Wednesday afternoon to arrest 22-year-old Jaci McQueen on a petition to revoke probation warrant. 

She was arrested at the home without incident, but state police say she had pills in a plastic bag in her pocket, that were later identified as controlled substances, and a syringe in her purse.

State police say four other people were in the home at the time, including two children.

The adults were identified as 28-year-old Kandice Rhodes and 28-year-old Darian Watt. Rhodes’ two children, an 8-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl, were also present. 

Troopers say Rhodes had a small bag of marijuana in her purse. ISP says there was also warrant out on Rhodes for failure to appear for possessing marijuana.

We're told Watt was found in a bedroom with marijuana, several pills and a digital scale. State police say Watt was wanted out of Vanderburgh County for a failure to appear warrant.

McQueen, Rhodes and Watt were all arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Rhodes’ two children were released to a family member.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly