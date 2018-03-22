UE will introduce McCarty as coach Friday

University of Evansville will introduce their new head basketball coach Friday.

Officials there confirm it will be Walter McCarty.

They released a video to Twitter with McCarty in an Aces shirt, and information on the announcement.

As we reported Wednesday, he was being called the front runner.

UE says the announcement is at 5:30 p.m. at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

CONFIRMED: UE will announce Walter McCarty as the new Aces men’s basketball coach on Friday at 1 pm. — Bethany Miller (@bmiller14news) March 22, 2018

AD Mark Spencer: “I could not be more thrilled with the amount of interest we had in our head coaching position, but it became very evident that Walter McCarty was 100% the right man for the job.” — Bethany Miller (@bmiller14news) March 22, 2018

Spencer continued: “His personality, experience and infectious energy really set him apart. Nobody would have been able to sell Evansville to recruits like Walter McCarty.” — Bethany Miller (@bmiller14news) March 22, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.