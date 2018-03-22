UE will announce McCarty as coach Friday

University of Evansville will announce their new head basketball coach Friday.

Officials there confirm it will be Walter McCarty.

They released a video to Twitter with McCarty in an Aces shirt, and information on the announcement.

As we reported Wednesday, he was being called the front runner.

UE says the announcement is at 5:30 p.m. at Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

The Aces celebration announcement will be tomorrow. We want every fan here on campus. More details soon.



Is anyone excited?#RenaissanceIsComing — Lance Wilkerson (@LanceWilkerson) March 22, 2018

