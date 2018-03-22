UE will announce McCarty as coach Friday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

UE will announce McCarty as coach Friday

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Twiiter Source: Twiiter
Walter McCarty watching the announcement (Source: UE) Walter McCarty watching the announcement (Source: UE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Evansville will announce their new head basketball coach Friday. 

Officials there confirm it will be Walter McCarty.

They released a video to Twitter with McCarty in an Aces shirt, and information on the announcement. 

As we reported Wednesday, he was being called the front runner. 

UE says the announcement is at 5:30 p.m. at Meeks Family Fieldhouse. 

