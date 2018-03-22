Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(WFIE file) (WFIE file)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

Holcomb's office says the Republican signed the measure Wednesday affecting people often referred to as "Dreamers."  The issue cropped up unexpectedly after the state's public licensing agency changed its interpretation of a state law and started withholding licenses.

Under the legislation earlier approved by the Legislature, participants in former President Barack Obama's program called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, will be able to get licensed for dozens of professions including cosmetology, nursing and real estate.

Holcomb says in a statement that he supports "removing impediments in state law that keep Indiana's DACA recipients from skilling up and going to work."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

    Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-03-22 11:07:13 GMT
    (WFIE file)(WFIE file)
    (WFIE file)(WFIE file)

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

    More >>

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

    More >>

  • Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

    Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:24:21 GMT
    Both Daviess County and Owensboro Public School teachers traveled on a school bus to rally in Frankfort Wednesday.Both Daviess County and Owensboro Public School teachers traveled on a school bus to rally in Frankfort Wednesday.

    Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan. Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town. "We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and throu...

    More >>

    Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan. Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town. "We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and throu...

    More >>

  • First look inside Evansville's medical school, sparks downtown developments

    First look inside Evansville's medical school, sparks downtown developments

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:21:29 GMT
    Crews put the finishing touches in the new medical building coming to downtown Evansville. We have a first look inside. (WFIE)Crews put the finishing touches in the new medical building coming to downtown Evansville. We have a first look inside. (WFIE)
    Crews put the finishing touches in the new medical building coming to downtown Evansville. We have a first look inside. (WFIE)Crews put the finishing touches in the new medical building coming to downtown Evansville. We have a first look inside. (WFIE)

    We are getting a very first look inside the medical school coming to downtown Evansville. The highly anticipated campus has been years in the making, and now it is nearly finished.

    More >>

    We are getting a very first look inside the medical school coming to downtown Evansville. The highly anticipated campus has been years in the making, and now it is nearly finished.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly