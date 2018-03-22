Watch Now on Sunrise: Frosty Start, Posey Fuel Spill Live - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Frosty Start, Posey Fuel Spill Live

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Byron on 14 NEWS Sunrise!

COLD BUT SUNNY: Some frost early with temps sinking into the upper 20's under clear skies. But we'll have brilliant sunshine and it'll be slightly warmer as high temps sneak up to 50-degrees.  Showers becoming likely late Friday with temps in the lower 50's. 

POSEY FUEL SPILL:  Thousands of gallons of fuel is being cleaned out of Big Creek in Posey County right now.  A Marathon Pipeline started leaking Tuesday night, and crews are still out there this morning.  42-thousand gallons of fuel is being cleaned up, and Lauren Artino will be live with the latest on Sunrise.

So, enjoy your Thursday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

  • Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-03-22 11:07:13 GMT
    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

  • Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:24:21 GMT
    Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan. Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town. "We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and throu...

  • First look inside Evansville's medical school, sparks downtown developments

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:21 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:21:29 GMT
    We are getting a very first look inside the medical school coming to downtown Evansville. The highly anticipated campus has been years in the making, and now it is nearly finished.

