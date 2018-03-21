Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

Both Daviess County and Owensboro Public School teachers traveled on a school bus to rally in Frankfort Wednesday.

Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan.

Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town.

"We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and through the state capital. We went to hopefully talk to our legislators and let them know our concerns."

Even though local schools didn't cancel class, over a half-dozen school districts in eastern Kentucky did.

Ellis is one of the thousands of state employees across the state who has rallied for not only her own future but for the children in her classrooms.

They're also pushing for greater education funding.

In a radio interview last week, Republican Governor Matt Bevin said teachers against the pension changes were "ignorant" and were "throwing a temper tantrum." Bevin said if protesting teachers get what they wish, there won't be a pension system for the next generation "and that to me is remarkably selfish and shortsighted," Bevin said on-air.

This week, Bevin went on another radio station accusing some pension bill opponents of displaying a "thug mentality," which didn't sit well with the Daviess County/Owensboro group we met up with Wednesday.

"For one person to try and define who I am. I have 20 to 30 little faces every day that tells me what I really am," Ellis said in response to Bevin's recent comments.

Teachers across western Kentucky tell us, this isn't the last time you'll see them rally until lawmakers come up with something else.

"It's not over. I mean, we will fight till we get what we need, and fight till we get what is fair," said Ellis.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the bill Friday.

