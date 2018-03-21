Forest Park to appear in first 2A State game in 12 years

Forest Park High School will head up to Indy on Saturday to face off in the 2A State championship game.

It's the first state appearance, in 12 years, for the program. The Rangers won back-to-back 2-A titles, in 2005 and 2006.

The basketball program has a rich tradition, overall, and this team just hopes to add, yet another plaque, to its already, jam-packed trophy case.

"There's a lot of people around here that wondered if it would ever happen again," said head coach, Jeff Litherland. "We've been very fortunate at forest park, we've won 10 of the last 15 sectionals, we've won 6 regionals, this is our 4th semistate, we've won 2 state championships in the past 15 years, so that's very good tradition."

"I always remember as a kid, I would ask my parents about the state team and they talked about it a lot," said senior forward, Braydon Voegerl. "Ranger-nation talks about it a lot, and it's crazy that it's our team now, that people are gonna be talking about. it just doesn't seem real yet."

Forest Park will tip off against Oak Hill, at 11: 45 a.m. Central in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

