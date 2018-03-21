Bulldogs gear up for 3A State game

Bosse High School is gearing up for its 3A State Championship game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs play Culver Academy, in their second trip to state, in three years. This senior class made it a goal to get back to the state, since they lost there, two years ago.

Now, they have made it, and along the way, they have brought together a fan base, and a community, that has rallied around them.

"They're reuniting people from all races, all ages," said Head Coach Shane Burkhart. "There are so many people behind them and it's not just about the people from the southside, but we're starting to really make an impact on some other people as well: businessmen, businesswomen, groups, organizations, that wanna come in and they wanna be a part of such a magical ride, but they also wanna be a part of something with these young men because of what they represent and what they do."

"The younger kids have been wishing us good luck, saying we're trying to be like you guys," said said senior guard, De'Angelo Ware. "We've been telling 'em, hey just keep pushin, you'll get to this situation. A lot of adults have been just telling us go get it, ya'll deserve it."

Bosse (25-4) and Culver Academy (22-6) will hit the court at 5:00 p.m. Central in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

