Brescia University holding contest for local high schools

One local university is offering high schools from all over the Tri-State a chance at $500.

Brescia University is offering an alternative bracket in March and allowing high school mascots to face off to try and win their athletic departments some serious cash.

Last year's winner was Hancock County High School. Schools that have the most votes will then be added to an Elite Eight bracket, which will finish on the final day of the NCAA tournament.

Director of PR and Marketing at Brescia, Kayla Altman, told us the money can be used for anything the school needs.

"This $500 is free for them to use for wherever their need is," said Altman. "Especially schools like Hancock County, that may be smaller and may not have the funding that other schools have. This is a way for them to have $500 to really put towards where they need it, whether its equipment upgrades, travel, lodging, wherever they need it."

You can vote by visiting Facebook.com/Brescia University and commenting your school, mascot name and location. The nomination period ends Friday at 12:00 p.m.

