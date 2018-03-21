First look inside Evansville's medical school, sparks downtown developments

We are getting a very first look inside the medical school coming to downtown Evansville. The highly anticipated campus has been years in the making, and now it is nearly finished.More >>
Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County. Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC.
It's no coincidence that World Down Syndrome Day is Adrianne Free's birthday. That's because she is constantly breaking barriers for those with Down Syndrome and celebrating her life.
The man in charge of fighting the opioid crisis in Indiana brought that fight to Evansville.
An investigation is underway into possible animal abuse in Gibson County.
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
Discovery of 'gingerbread house' in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.
The video shows the car as it is about to strike the woman, Elaine Herzberg, who died on Monday in the accident.
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.
