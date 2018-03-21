First look inside Evansville's medical school, sparks downtown developments

Crews put the finishing touches in the new medical building coming to downtown Evansville. We have a first look inside. (WFIE)

We are getting a very first look inside the medical school coming to downtown Evansville. The highly anticipated campus has been years in the making, and now it is nearly finished.

Until Wednesday, all we have been able to see has been the outside of the school. We have been watching the progress and itching to get inside to see where students will be learning.

The wait is over. Crews are now putting the finishing touches on the four story building. They are focusing on the top floor and working their way down to the lobby.

The lobby is essentially a large atrium for students and the community to enjoy. There will even be a small dining space. In the back, there will be a section for patients coming to the center for special treatment and research. That center will be separate from the lobby with private doors to enter. It is a unique element that Associate Dean Steven Becker says is important for patients.

"Patients in this area will have to... historically have had to travel to major metropolitan areas to be involved in clinical research. As an example, a new cancer drug that's coming out. Through the Indiana CTSI we may be able to enroll patients here, have them get their treatments here, and not have to go to a major metropolitan area," says Becker.

Years ago when the city was forming the vision for downtown, one of the first things they did was search "Evansville" on Trip Advisor. Only one business popped up. Now, there are hundreds with thousands of reviews, and the growth shows no sign of stopping.

"In 5 years I predict there won't be an empty space downtown. We will be as dense as we can possibly be up to that moment," says Kelley Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development.

If you have been around the past few years, no doubt you have seen downtown Evansville change right before your eyes.

"It's really been since the Ford Center and the new convention hotel, that really those were the two catalysts. And then you've got the med school and those three things really are an engine that gets things turned on," says Coures.

The movement is bringing businesses, 59 of them to be exact, all new and giving positive feedback to the city about the direction it is heading. But we are told the key is having people here.

The medical school alone is expected to bring 400 students, and some are expected to move downtown.

"I met with 6 of my students today, and 5 of them are moving downtown. 5 of the 6 are coming down here, and they're having trouble finding a place, but they're committed to coming down here," says Becker.

Even professionals will travel to Evansville to hone their skills.

"It's a whole regional asset. I suspect people within 50 miles of here will come here to train," says Becker.

Construction is on time for move in to begin in June and students to start in August.

"It is just incredibly exciting, and I can't wait to see where we are 5 years from now," says Becker.

Coures says he thinks all of these downtown developments will help the population more than double in the next few years. That means people need places to live. There are several of those projects in the works that we will continue to follow.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.