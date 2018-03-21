Mayor's task force meets with drug czar

The man in charge of fighting the opioid crisis in Indiana brought that fight to Evansville.

Jim McClelland is the Executive Director of Drug Prevention, Treatment, and Enforcement in Indiana.

He's the driving force behind the "Indiana Next Level Recovery" program. It focuses on a community approach to substance abuse prevention and recovery.

McClelland met with members of the Mayor's Substance Abuse Task Force on Wednesday. He praised it for the way it brings together different parts of the community into the fight.

McClelland said that while the opioid crisis is top of mind in the country and in Indiana, meth is still a major player in Evansville and Southern Indiana.

The mayor's task force has played a crucial role in cutting down the number of meth labs in the city.

