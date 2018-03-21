Hoosiers meet Purdue in WNIT Sweet 16 on Thursday night

A rivalry matchup will highlight the WNIT third round as Indiana host Purdue on Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana (19-14) vs. Purdue (20-13)

Thursday, March 22, 2018 • 7 p.m. ET

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall • Bloomington, Ind.

Broadcast: BTN Plus

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM (Greg Murray)

ABOUT THE COACHES

Indiana

Teri Moren

Career Record: 278-182 (15th Season)

Indiana Record: 79-52 (4th Season)

Purdue

Head Coach: Sharon Versyp

Career Record: 374-211 (18th Season)

Purdue Record: 257-146 (12th Season)

SERIES HISTORY

Purdue leads 54-31

LAST MEETING

Feb. 12, 2018 - W, 52-44 (West Lafayette, IN)

ABOUT THE BOILERMAKERS

Purdue advanced to the third round following a 77-72 win at Ball State on Sunday. They are led by five players in double figures with sophomore guard Dominqiue Oden who scores 13.9 points per game. Senior guard Andreona Keys adds 13.5 ppg., 4.9 rpg. and 3.1 apg. as sophomore forward Ae'Rianna Harris adds 12.0 points and 3.0 blocks per game. The Boilermakers are shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and averaging 65.8 points per game.

TWO DOWN

The Hoosiers downed Milwaukee, 74-54, on Sunday morning to advance to the third round of the WNIT. All five starters scored in double figures led by 17 points and seven steals from senior guard Tyra Buss. Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn added 16 points and seven rebounds as IU shot 50 percent from the floor in the victory.

WE'VE MET BEFORE

Indiana and Purdue will matchup for the third time this season in Thursday's WNIT third round. The Hoosiers, for the first time since 1984-85, swept the season series with wins on Jan. 6 at home (72-54) and Feb. 12 at Mackey Arena (52-44) to keep the Barn Burner Trophy.

HOOSIERS IN THE WNIT

Indiana is making its fourth appearance in the postseason in the last five seasons and third-straight postseason bid since joining the NCAA in 1981-82. The Hoosiers received the automatic bid into the WNIT for the Big Ten. IU makes its ninth appearance overall in the WNIT, holding a 14-8 overall record (11-3 at home) as it advanced to the quarterfinals in 2016-17. Indiana has made 15 appearances in a postseason with WNIT appearances (1998, 2001, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2017, 2018) and five NCAA Tournament berths (1983, 1994, 1995, 2002, 2016) and one NWIT appearance (1991). Prior to the NCAA, IU made an AIAW Final Four appearance in 1973 and two AIAW Elite Eight appearances in 1972 and 1974.

CAHILL NAMED COSIDA ACADEMIC ALL-AMERICAN

Senior forward Amanda Cahill repeated to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team, announced by the organization on March 12. Cahill, who holds a 3.92 GPA in Elementary education, repeats as an Academic All-American joining Terri Friedman (1981-82) and the sixth selection in school history. Fifteen Division I women’s college basketball players earn Academic All-American distinction each year, and Cahill is one of two Big Ten selections (Carlie Wagner, Minnesota) and one of four repeat Academic All-Americans from last season.

HOOSIERS AT HOME

Indiana will get the chance to play in front of its home crowd again on Thursday night after another winning regular season in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers finished 10-5 overall in the regular season, its sixth-consecutive winning season in Bloomington. With two WNIT wins, IU is now 12-5 at home, marking the fifth-consecutive season IU has won double digit games at home, including all four under head coach Teri Moren.

MORE RECORDS TO BREAK

With six school records already broken, senior guard Tyra Buss still has potential to break one more record before her career is over. She broke the school record for assists and 3-pointers attempted in the regular season finale at Iowa while also holding records in points scored, free throws made, free throws attempted and steals. The seventh school record in her sights in the 3-pointers made record as she has scored 195 in her career. She is second all-time currently in the category and needs 11 to break the all-time record held by Kris McGrade (206).

Category (Number To Break Record)

3-pointers made - 11

600 X 3

Buss also became the first player in school history to score 600 points in three-straight seasons and broke the single season record on Thursday night for points scored in a season. She has now scored 671 points after she added 14 points in the win over UT Martin. She surpassed the previous record of 642 points set by Karna Abram in 1984-85.

PENN IN THE LAST FIVE

Freshman guard Jaelynn Penn has turned in on in postseason play, averaging 16.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in the last four games. She's also shooting 54.3 percent from the floor in that stretch, while shooting 53.8 percent from the 3-point line. The All-Freshman selection is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game this season.

CAHILL MAKES HER MARK

Senior Amanda Cahill has also etched name into IU's record books in her final season in Cream and Crimson. She became the third player to record 1,000 rebounds along with Denise Jackson (1,273) and Whitney Thomas (1,090) to reach the career milestone. She’s just the second-ever player to record over 1,800 points and 1,000 rebounds. She ranks seventh all-time in scoring (1,827), third all-time in rebounds (1,087), third in all-time double-doubles (39) and fifth in blocks (131). She is also seventh amongst all active Division I players in career rebounds.

KYM'S CONTRIBUTIONS

Junior forward Kym Royster has posted the numbers to show her growth in her third year with Indiana. She has scored 343 points this season, doubling her previous two season point totals combined. She's added back-to-back double figure scoring games and 18 games with 10 points or more this season. She's up 6.2 points in her scoring this season from her sophomore campaign and also registering 6.0 rebounds per contest, a +3.4 addition from last season.

YEANEY IN DOUBLE FIGURES

Freshman guard Bendu Yeaney has posted double figures in the last five of six games including 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting against Milwaukee on Saturday. She scored a new career-high 19 points in the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan State. The Portland, Ore. native is averaging 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in her freshman season.

UP NEXT

The winner of Thursday’s game will face the winner of UC Davis/Kansas State in the quarterfinals March 24-26.